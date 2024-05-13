Paradigm Capital Cuts Pivotree (CVE:PVT) Price Target to C$4.00

Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Paradigm Capital from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Paradigm Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 133.92% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Pivotree from C$1.50 to C$1.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares downgraded Pivotree from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on Pivotree from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, April 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PVT
Pivotree Stock Up 0.6 %
Pivotree Company Profile
Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. The company offers infrastructure deployment, data transaction, subscription license, system and application triage and support, configuration management, and security services, as well as provides web and application hosting services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pivotree
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Pivotree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.