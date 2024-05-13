Paradigm Capital Cuts Pivotree (CVE:PVT) Price Target to C$4.00

Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Paradigm Capital from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Paradigm Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 133.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Pivotree from C$1.50 to C$1.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares downgraded Pivotree from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on Pivotree from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

CVE PVT traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$1.71. 2,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,766. Pivotree has a 1-year low of C$1.19 and a 1-year high of C$2.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of C$45.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.35.

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. The company offers infrastructure deployment, data transaction, subscription license, system and application triage and support, configuration management, and security services, as well as provides web and application hosting services.

