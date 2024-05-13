Substratum Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.24 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011613 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010862 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001419 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,698.66 or 0.99976429 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00012993 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008275 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00028477 USD and is down -20.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

