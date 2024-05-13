Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Price Target Cut to $3.50

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.64% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Information Services Group stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $142.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.50, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.21. Information Services Group has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $5.87.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $64.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.05 million. Information Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.66%. Equities analysts expect that Information Services Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in III. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Information Services Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 15,028 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Information Services Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 813,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 46,799 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Information Services Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,011,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,603,000 after acquiring an additional 81,891 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Information Services Group by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 22,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 129,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

