Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) PT Lowered to $5.25 at Desjardins

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Desjardins from $5.50 to $5.25 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Desjardins’ price target points to a potential downside of 19.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.44.

AQN traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,241,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,015,843. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 12.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $737.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,881,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,496,000 after acquiring an additional 616,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,717,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,249,000 after buying an additional 413,104 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter worth about $3,007,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth about $200,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

