One Capital Management LLC Has $40.19 Million Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 839,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,526 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of One Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. One Capital Management LLC owned 2.01% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $40,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,238,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,302,419.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,213,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213,428 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 586,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,047,000 after acquiring an additional 10,841 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 304.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 23,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,360,000.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JQUA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.68. The company had a trading volume of 232,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,744. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.97. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $41.08 and a one year high of $53.03.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.