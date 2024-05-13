One Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

One Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,797 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of One Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $42,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,950 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,750,000 after purchasing an additional 150,564 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,363,000 after buying an additional 44,928 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,019,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,196,000 after buying an additional 45,572 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544,151 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $343.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,996. The business’s 50-day moving average is $339.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.57. The company has a market capitalization of $118.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $252.83 and a 52-week high of $348.88.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

