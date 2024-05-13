Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 1,824,767 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,578,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,824,767 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF comprises about 1.1% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 13.33% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $266,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JQUA. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,175,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,478,000 after buying an additional 1,515,698 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 575,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,888,000 after buying an additional 34,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,744. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.97. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $41.08 and a 52-week high of $53.03.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

