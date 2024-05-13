One Capital Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

One Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Degree Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,318,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after acquiring an additional 25,084 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,544,000 after buying an additional 94,251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA remained flat at $50.36 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,655,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,327,494. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.52. The stock has a market cap of $131.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

