One Capital Management LLC Sells 144 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Terril Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 21,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,786,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 354,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,683,000 after purchasing an additional 17,461 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $757.98. 1,110,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,419. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $761.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $678.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.39 billion, a PE ratio of 110.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $419.80 and a one year high of $800.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Truist Financial increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target (up previously from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

