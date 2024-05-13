One Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

One Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornell University purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,212,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,012,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,531,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,882,000 after acquiring an additional 939,567 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,450,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,006,000 after acquiring an additional 744,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.
SHY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,535,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,417,908. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $82.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.59.
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
