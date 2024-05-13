Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $8.20 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its position in NIKE by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 10,607 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 6.9% during the third quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 40.0% in the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 11,073 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE traded up $1.44 on Monday, hitting $92.38. 6,040,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,129,977. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.68. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $123.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $139.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

