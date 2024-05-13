Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,126 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 356,620 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,250,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,686,850. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.24 and a 200-day moving average of $51.09. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $62.17. The stock has a market cap of $214.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.99.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.