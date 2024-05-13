Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $8.53 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.4 %

Republic Services stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $188.43. 434,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,896. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.07 and a 12 month high of $196.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

