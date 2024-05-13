SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $216.29. 3,923,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,856,229. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.01. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $225.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

