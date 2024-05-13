Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $10.12 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,097 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 15,370 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CVS Health by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,744,807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $769,452,000 after purchasing an additional 212,723 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,425 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 502,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,654,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.66. 8,660,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,807,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $71.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.78. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.