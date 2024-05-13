Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $11.75 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $11,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 112,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in CME Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in CME Group by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 159,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,852,000 after buying an additional 41,518 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.80.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total value of $1,501,899.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,999.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CME traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $210.36. 970,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,751. The company has a market cap of $75.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $175.73 and a one year high of $223.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.38.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.