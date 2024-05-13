Wedbush Boosts Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Price Target to $38.00

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DNTH. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.40.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.34. The stock had a trading volume of 60,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,034. The firm has a market cap of $743.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.45. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $33.77.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $630,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $497,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

