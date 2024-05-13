Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,769 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $12,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rebalance LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,609,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,958,000 after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,884,000 after acquiring an additional 30,118 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,393,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,234,000 after buying an additional 237,905 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 2,206,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,857,000 after purchasing an additional 21,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,125,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,333,000 after acquiring an additional 43,432 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock remained flat at $60.61 during trading hours on Monday. 555,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,516. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.56. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $61.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

