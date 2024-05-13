The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Performance

The Dixie Group stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 49,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,021. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.34. The Dixie Group has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.36.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 10.20% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $66.67 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The Dixie Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Dixie Group stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DXYN Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 466,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned about 3.00% of The Dixie Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Featured Articles

