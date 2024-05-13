Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Cut to $154.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $160.00 to $154.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the game software company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EA. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.4 %

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

EA traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.59. 826,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,716. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $117.47 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $143,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,755.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $143,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,755.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,479.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,459. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 333.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.