Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT) Target Price to $5.00

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Elutia Trading Up 7.0 %

Elutia stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.52. The company had a trading volume of 62,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,225. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.78. The company has a market cap of $85.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.56. Elutia has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19.

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Elutia will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elutia

About Elutia

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Elutia stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elutia Inc. ( NASDAQ:ELUT Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Elutia at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Elutia Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and commercializes drug-eluting biologics products for neurostimulation, wound care, and breast reconstruction in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Device Protection; Women's Health; and Cardiovascular. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used to accommodate cardiac implantable electronic devices, such as pacemakers and internal defibrillators.

