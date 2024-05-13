Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT) Target Price to $5.00

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Elutia Trading Up 7.0 %
Elutia stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.52. The company had a trading volume of 62,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,225. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.78. The company has a market cap of $85.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.56. Elutia has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19.
Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Elutia will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.
About Elutia
Elutia Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and commercializes drug-eluting biologics products for neurostimulation, wound care, and breast reconstruction in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Device Protection; Women's Health; and Cardiovascular. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used to accommodate cardiac implantable electronic devices, such as pacemakers and internal defibrillators.
