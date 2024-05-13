Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Piper Sandler

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FATE. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,249,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,221. The stock has a market cap of $470.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $8.83.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.47). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.49% and a negative net margin of 2,933.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 477.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 425,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 352,204 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,680 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,121.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 340,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 312,678 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 281.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 380,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 280,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,389,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 54,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

