Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) PT Lowered to $18.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Fluence Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fluence Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised Fluence Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.06.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

FLNC stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,859,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,504. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.14. Fluence Energy has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.69 and a beta of 2.48.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $623.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.42 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fluence Energy will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluence Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Fluence Energy by 185.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

