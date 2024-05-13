Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Craig Hallum

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Flux Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on Flux Power from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLUX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.32. 95,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,259. Flux Power has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $5.86. The company has a market cap of $54.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.23.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Flux Power had a negative net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 85.74%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Flux Power will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flux Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Flux Power by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flux Power by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 65,448 shares during the period. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

