Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Barclays

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mosaic from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.36.

Mosaic stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,491,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,917,958. Mosaic has a one year low of $27.83 and a one year high of $42.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average is $32.85.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Mosaic’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,357,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,277,536,000 after buying an additional 1,893,797 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,792,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,020,000 after purchasing an additional 268,966 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 7.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,107,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,429,000 after purchasing an additional 424,063 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Mosaic by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,969,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,829,000 after purchasing an additional 189,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,824,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,641,000 after purchasing an additional 186,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

