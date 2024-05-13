Citigroup Raises Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $185.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $167.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.58% from the stock’s current price.

TXN has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.60.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $187.97. 2,390,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,616,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.48 and its 200 day moving average is $164.27. The company has a market cap of $171.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXQ Capital LP boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 42,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.