Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) PT Raised to $81.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Barclays from $76.00 to $81.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PNW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.08.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

PNW stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $76.87. 330,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $951.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,507,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506,181 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $112,914,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1,267.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 311,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,404,000 after purchasing an additional 289,061 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth $12,824,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 99.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 332,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,465,000 after purchasing an additional 165,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Further Reading

