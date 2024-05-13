Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 50,179 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,179 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $30,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 8,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX traded down $1.57 on Monday, hitting $164.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,041,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,355,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70. The company has a market capitalization of $303.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.60.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,164. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

