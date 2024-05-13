Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 7,398 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bensler LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 14,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 33,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $169.88. 15,127,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,396,854. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.83 and a twelve month high of $176.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.97.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $3,219,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,355,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,980,728.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,829 shares of company stock worth $36,971,456 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

