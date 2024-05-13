Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 16,168 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,168 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $36,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,585,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,665,232. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $99.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.81. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

