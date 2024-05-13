Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 52,965 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 977,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,965 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 1.83% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $39,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 410.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 45.3% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IFRA traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $44.25. 290,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

