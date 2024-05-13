Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 445,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,237 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $42,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Idaho Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 86,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,226,000 after buying an additional 57,725 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 296.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 18,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 174,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,450,000 after purchasing an additional 78,942 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JNK remained flat at $94.02 during midday trading on Monday. 2,041,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,521,404. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.36. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.79 and a one year high of $95.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.66.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.