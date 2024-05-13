Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 70,936 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 241,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,936 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $63,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $74,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $286.27. 326,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,479. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $282.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.88. The company has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $224.41 and a 52 week high of $288.75.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

