Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,564,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,143 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.92% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $165,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 132,032,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,780,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121,857 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,466,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,238,000 after buying an additional 480,055 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,903,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,671,000 after buying an additional 146,916 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,416,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,338,000 after acquiring an additional 390,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,155,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,287,000 after acquiring an additional 133,685 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.91. 885,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,808. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.10. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $46.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

