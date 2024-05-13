SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 749,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $48,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,149,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,547 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 22,180,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,846,000 after acquiring an additional 182,515 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,447,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,826,000 after acquiring an additional 350,344 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,745,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,583,000 after purchasing an additional 619,609 shares during the period.

SPYG traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $73.42. 800,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,505. The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.62. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.96 and a twelve month high of $74.10.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

