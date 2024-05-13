Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,074 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $51,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 9,616 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,678,081 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,350,262,000 after purchasing an additional 144,800 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 168.5% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 923 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,884 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on UNH shares. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.05.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $512.91. 1,616,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,293,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $482.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $511.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.55.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

