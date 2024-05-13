Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $154.39 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,257,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 393,079 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $154,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IYW stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.44. 655,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,476. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.95 and a fifty-two week high of $137.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.70.

Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

