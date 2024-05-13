Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,171,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $165,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 23,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.13. 589,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,899. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $76.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.39 and its 200-day moving average is $74.58.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

