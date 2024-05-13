Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target Raised to C$10.50

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 42.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Doman Building Materials Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.21.

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$7.38. 432,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,677. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of C$643.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.57. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of C$6.08 and a 52 week high of C$8.64.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of C$602.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$665.05 million. Research analysts forecast that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.7904016 earnings per share for the current year.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

