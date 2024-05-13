BMO Capital Markets Raises Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target to C$48.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$48.32.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Definity Financial

Definity Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of TSE:DFY traded down C$0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$44.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,824. Definity Financial has a 12-month low of C$32.09 and a 12-month high of C$47.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$44.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$1 billion during the quarter. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Definity Financial will post 2.6566549 earnings per share for the current year.

Definity Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.