National Bankshares Raises Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$53.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.53% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ENB. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$53.50.
Enbridge Stock Performance
Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.99 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.8096045 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Enbridge Company Profile
Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
