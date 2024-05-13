Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on May 31st

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

Western Alliance Bancorporation has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a payout ratio of 15.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to earn $9.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of WAL stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.41. 394,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,496. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.17. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $70.23. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

