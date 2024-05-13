Shore Bancshares, Inc. (SHBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on May 31st

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

Shore Bancshares has a payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Shore Bancshares to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Shore Bancshares Stock Performance

Shore Bancshares stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.20. 25,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,949. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $371.95 million, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.94. Shore Bancshares has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $14.51.

Insider Activity at Shore Bancshares

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Dawn M. Willey purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $110,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have bought 11,078 shares of company stock worth $122,514 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Shore Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Shore Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.