VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Short Interest Up 20.4% in April

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the April 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBND. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $585,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,946,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 5,641.6% in the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 754,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after purchasing an additional 741,470 shares in the last quarter.
VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $21.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,113. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.18 and a 52-week high of $21.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.30.
VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
About VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF
The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.
