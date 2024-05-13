United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Short Interest Up 37.4% in April

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 259,500 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the April 15th total of 188,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of United Fire Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

United Fire Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.81. 16,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,873. United Fire Group has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.63.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $287.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.70 million. Analysts forecast that United Fire Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Fire Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is -92.75%.

Insider Activity at United Fire Group

In other news, VP Micah G. Woolstenhulme acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.76 per share, with a total value of $32,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,922.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Christopher R. Drahozal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $54,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 451,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,799.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Micah G. Woolstenhulme purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.76 per share, with a total value of $32,640.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,922.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFCS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in United Fire Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

Further Reading

