American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $92.35

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $92.35 and last traded at $92.15, with a volume of 159455 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AEP

American Electric Power Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in American Electric Power by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.