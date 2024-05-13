Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) PT Lowered to $4.00

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 253.98% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $0.75 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.65.

Shares of NRGV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,750. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1.86. Energy Vault has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $118.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Vault will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Laurence Alexander sold 20,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $33,431.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 897,123 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,281.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 80,339 shares of company stock worth $123,341 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Vault by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,675,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 43,764 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Energy Vault by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 7,853 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 14.0% in the first quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 243,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 17.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 242,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 35,935 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

