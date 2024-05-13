Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) PT Raised to $7.00

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $7.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 122.22% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Down 8.7 %

Applied DNA Sciences stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 193,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,035. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $37.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.26.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.20) by $4.40. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 222.33% and a negative return on equity of 227.25%. The company had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences will post -12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied DNA Sciences stock. AMH Equity Ltd increased its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 540,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,385 shares during the quarter. AMH Equity Ltd owned approximately 63.57% of Applied DNA Sciences worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

