CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target Increased to $25.50 by Analysts at DA Davidson

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at DA Davidson from $22.00 to $25.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CARG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CarGurus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CarGurus from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

CarGurus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CARG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.01. The stock had a trading volume of 379,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,208. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.39. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $24.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.57.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. CarGurus had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $223.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CarGurus

In other CarGurus news, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 23,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $521,316.41. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 111,589 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,464.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $392,582.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 564,609 shares in the company, valued at $12,545,611.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 23,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $521,316.41. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 111,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,464.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,523,342. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarGurus

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 452,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,925,000 after buying an additional 48,389 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 207.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after buying an additional 198,321 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth about $1,377,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,993,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,164,000 after buying an additional 336,245 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 309,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after buying an additional 91,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

