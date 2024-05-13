Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after CLSA raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $64.00. CLSA currently has a buy rating on the stock. Trip.com Group traded as high as $54.93 and last traded at $54.71, with a volume of 581902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.56.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TCOM. UBS Group boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,395,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,039,672 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 3,752.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,886,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629,673 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,565,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,449,000 after acquiring an additional 57,275 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,438,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,814,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,309,000 after acquiring an additional 219,359 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.48.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

