Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOMGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after CLSA raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $64.00. CLSA currently has a buy rating on the stock. Trip.com Group traded as high as $54.93 and last traded at $54.71, with a volume of 581902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.56.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TCOM. UBS Group boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,395,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,039,672 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 3,752.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,886,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629,673 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,565,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,449,000 after acquiring an additional 57,275 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,438,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,814,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,309,000 after acquiring an additional 219,359 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.48.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOMGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

